El Pasoans react to former President Donald Trump’s conviction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the guilty verdict of all 34 felony charges against former President Donald Trump, ABC-7 spoke with El Pasoans to see how they felt about the historic verdict.

Some El Pasoans told ABC-7 the decision on the verdict came as a surprise as he was found guilty on all charges, while others said this was a long time coming.

Francisco Urueta, an El Pasoan, said he believes this decision could potentially benefit Trump.

“A lot of people believe that this conviction instead of, you know, damaging him, is going to help him," said Urueta.

Other El Pasoans, like Mick Martinez, said they believe the decision on the verdict probably won't have a great impact on people changing their vote.

“I think people are pretty convinced on who they want to vote for. I think it's going to strengthen those convictions, whether you're for him or against him," said Martinez.