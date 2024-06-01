Chapin High School senior achieves dream: Secures scholarships, acceptance to Brown University

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the borderland, Chapin High School celebrates the success of Angel Rivas, a senior who has achieved remarkable academic achievements.

With a 4.6 GPA, Angel earned the QuestBridge Scholarship, providing invaluable support for students from low-income backgrounds.

Despite initial hurdles, Angel secured additional funding through the Gates Scholarship, enhancing her academic prospects.

Supported by a community proud of her achievements, Angel's acceptance into Brown University marks a significant milestone in her educational journey.

As she prepares to embark on this new chapter, well-wishes from friends and family accompany her. Angel's story exemplifies the transformative power of scholarships and the pursuit of academic excellence.

