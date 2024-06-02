Eastwood High School senior wins $1.5 million in scholarships, will run Division 1 Track & Field at UNM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teen and soon-to-be graduate from Eastwood High School recently awarded one-point-five million dollars in scholarships, the highest recipient at her school, and she achieved all of it while dealing with hardships in her family.

Giovanna Zubia says she’s worked hard to get where she is.

“This is sort of the light at the end of the tunnel for me," said Zubia.

At Eastwood High School, Zubia broke two track records, and holds the third-fastest all time 400 meter dash time.

Academically, she was a class officer and top scholar all four of her high school years.

This led her to winning 1.5 million dollars in scholarships, as well as the 10 thousand dollar Jim Omohundro Courageous Leadership Award for her track and field accomplishments.

After receiving offers from many universities across the U.S., she’s decided she will run Division 1 Track & Field and will study environmental science at UNM to stay somewhat close to the Borderland.

“The culture they have over there, the heritage, it’s not too close to home but also not too far, I’m just blessed to have a full ride to attend,' said Zubia.

What may be even more impressive than her achievements is what she had to deal with while working towards those goals.

Her grandmother developed a rare disease called amyloidosis, which causes organ disfunction.

With no treatment options available in the borderland, she had to go to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Her mother Berenice often travelled there to be with her, leaving Giovanna and her sister alone with her husband for months at a time.

To make matters worse, Giovanna’s grandfather died in the same timeframe.

“It was a trying time for the family," said Zubia.

Despite this, Berenice says Giovanna’s unwavering hard work persisted.

“For her, it was truly her dedication and motivation to make her grandpa who passed away proud, and make my mom proud, even though she was struggling, and show that life has to go on as well," said Berenice Zubia.

“I used that struggle as my motivation, and I just really wanted to do everything I did for my family," said Giovanna.

Luckily, Giovanna’s grandmother is still around, and will be able to witness her graduate this Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center.