ABC-7 First Alert: City of Las Cruces to Activate Cooling Stations

Published 11:01 AM

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-June is the hottest month in the borderland, with temperatures ranging from 100 to 110 degrees on some days.

Triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast this week. The City of Las Cruces will activate cooling stations on Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, to aid residents needing heat relief.

A cooling station offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents, and the public. Residents are encouraged to call cooling stations beforehand to verify their opening hours.

The following cooling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday:

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455).


Henry R. Benavidez Community Center,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006).


Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563).


Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000).


Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151).


Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000). 

The National Weather Service in Santa Teresa has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday. 

