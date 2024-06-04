El Paso Community College holding Chilaquiles and Cupcake Competitions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you consider yourself a master of flavors then you should sign-up for El Paso Community College's chilaquiles and cupcake competitions.

The college's Culinary Art Department will hold two food competitions Friday, June 28.

It will take place at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Culinary Arts Building B 9050 Viscount Blvd.

The competitions are open to professional and non-professionals.

Those who wish to participate can enter for a small fee.

Chilaquiles Competition:

-Non-professional fee $15

-Professional $20

-Public (watch and tasting available) $10

-Additional entries $5

Cupcake Competition:

-Non-professional fee $15

-Professional $20

-Public (watch and tasting available) $10

-Additional entries $5

Top 3 participants in each category will win prizes.

For more information you are asked to contact Ana Gutierrez at aguti288@my.epcc.edu