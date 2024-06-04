SISD Board of Trustees seeking community involvement for superintendent process

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) Board of Trustees says they have employed Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) for Executive Search Services. They will assist with the search of a new superintendent. The Board say they have requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired of the person the Board should seek to become the new superintendent. You are invited to provide input by filling out the Leadership Profile Questionnaire found here: www.sisd.net.

