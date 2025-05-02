Skip to Content
El Paso runner Miles Westbrook wins state gold in 3200m

Published 6:55 PM

AUSTIN, Texas - The UIL state track and field meet is underway in Austin.

Friday morning, El Paso High School runner Miles Westbrook won a gold medal in the the Class 5A 3200m.

It was Westbrook's first state championship.

The runner Westbrook defeated who finished second actually holds the national record in the event at the high school level.

Westbrook clocked in with a time of 9 minutes 10.55, almost seven seconds ahead of the runner who placed second.

Following the morning track and field events, the meet was postponed due to weather.

Some field events were allowed to take place Friday evening, but the track events will pick up again Saturday.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

