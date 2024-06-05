City of El Paso activates cooling centers for triple-digit temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso cooling centers have been activated as triple-digit temperatures are expect to hit the borderland.

City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the centers for Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7.

Both are working together to help the community, especially senior members, in order for them to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The centers will provide an air conditioned environment for residents to stay cool throughout the hot day.

They say it's a collaboration between OEM, Parks and Recreation, Public Libraries and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

The following free cooling centers are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Galatzan Recreation Center (700 E. 7th)

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad)

Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

The community can also visit any of our City Public Libraries which are open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.:

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

City officials also ask residents to keep pets who are outside safe by providing shade, plenty of fresh water and not taking them for walks during peak heat hours.

Residents who require after-hours/overnight assistance can dial 311 to receive information about our shelter network partners. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1.