El Paso cardiologist emphasizes the importance of learning CPR and using AEDs

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Doctors are highlighting the importance of learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using automated external defibrillators (AEDs), life-saving skills that can make a critical difference in emergency situations.

Learning CPR is not just for healthcare professionals, it’s a vital skill for everyone. According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest each year in the U.S., yet only about 11% survive. Dr. Oscar Munoz, a cardiologist at Del Sol Medical Center, spoke with ABC-7 and emphasized that anyone in the community can perform CPR, significantly increasing the chances of survival.

In an emergency, acting quick is essential. Dr. Munoz says if you notice someone is unresponsive, looking ashy, and not breathing, you should immediately call 911 and then start performing CPR until professional help arrives.

When doing CPR, Dr. Munoz says to ensure the person is lying flat on a hard surface. Place your hands one on top of the other, keep your elbows straight, and start chest compressions at least 2 inches deep, doing 100 compressions per minute.

Dr. Munoz advises that chest compressions alone are often enough, “You don't need to give mouth to mouth. If it’s a relative or somebody that you feel familiar with, you can do it. So you do 30 of the compressions and then you go to the mouth and with your mouth completely sealed against the mouth of the other person, you push air and then you go back.”

In addition to CPR, Dr. Munoz explains the importance of using AEDs in emergency situations. AEDs are devices that can detect life-threatening arrhythmias and treat them with an electric shock.

“AEDs are found in many public places like airports, malls, and courts,” says Dr. Munoz. He explains these devices are designed to be user-friendly and can guide you through the process, “In general is one in the apex of the heart, which is on the left side and one on the right shoulder.”

He says the device will check if a shock is needed. If it detects a malignant arrhythmia, it will prompt you to deliver a shock.

Dr. Munoz advises when using an AED to make sure the area is safe, “You have to make sure that nobody's around touching the person because if not, that person can get shocked and can have an arrhythmia." He also says to make sure that the person's chest, where you put the paddles, is dry.

For more resources and videos to get familiar with CPR and AED, click here.