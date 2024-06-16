At least 2 killed, multiple injured in shooting at Juneteenth celebration at Texas park, officials say

KVIA

Originally Published: 16 JUN 24 03:10 ET

(CNN) — At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration at a Round Rock, Texas, park Saturday night, police said.

An altercation broke out between two groups during the event at Old Settlers Park, and “someone produced a gun and began to fire,” Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said at a news conference.

A large crowd was at the event at the time and “multiple victims were hit,” the chief said. Officers who were at the event responded and began rendering aid, Banks said.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of early Sunday morning and it was unclear exactly how many people opened fire, according to the chief. “This is an ongoing investigation,” Banks said.

The chief did not provide information on those injured but Austin-Travis County EMS said earlier that first responders transported the six people, including two children, to local trauma facilities, “all with potentially serious injuries.”

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else’s life and that’s so disappointing,” Banks said.

The Juneteenth Festival at Old Settlers Park on Saturday night featured musical performances by different artists, according to the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page. Round Rock is located about 20 miles north of Austin.

Banks said the park will be closed for the duration of the morning on Father’s Day

This is a developing story and will be updated.