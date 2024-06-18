El Paso Chamber and Clark Construction host event for veteran affairs healthcare project
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Chamber and Clark Construction hosted a procurement event today geared towards the new El Paso VA Healthcare Center Project.
The event aimed to connect local business owners with opportunities at the El Paso VA Healthcare Center Project in Fort Bliss. The event also gave insight to those who attended on how they could participate in the project. Representatives from El Paso Community College's Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration were at the event to spread information.