City of El Paso closed for Juneteenth observation

By
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso will be closed as they observe Juneteenth.

Residential trash and recycling will be collected, the Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations will be open for business. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Wednesday, June 19.

CLOSED / NO SERVICE

  • Community Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices
  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Public Libraries
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers
  • STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance
  • Department of Public Health
  • Tax Office

OPEN / SERVICE

Click on links below for additional information:

  • Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.
  • Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.

Juneteenth—also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day— celebrates the day that Texas slaves learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

The City has and will continue commemorating Juneteenth throughout the month with various community events. For a list of Juneteenth events, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Juneteenth/.

