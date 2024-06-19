City of El Paso closed for Juneteenth observation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso will be closed as they observe Juneteenth.

Residential trash and recycling will be collected, the Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations will be open for business. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Wednesday, June 19.

CLOSED / NO SERVICE

Community Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

Department of Public Health

Tax Office

OPEN / SERVICE

Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.

Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.

Juneteenth—also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day— celebrates the day that Texas slaves learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

The City has and will continue commemorating Juneteenth throughout the month with various community events. For a list of Juneteenth events, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Juneteenth/.