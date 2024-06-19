Thousands forced to evacuate Mescalero Reservation and Ruidoso area, how you can help

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As wildfires continue to ravage the Mescalero Reservation and Ruidoso area, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate. In response, local communities are coming together to provide essential support through donations.

Urgently Needed Items:

Non-perishable foods

Bottled water

Baby supplies

Dog and cat food

Clothing

Blankets

Toiletries

Donation Drop-Off Locations:

City of Socorro: 705 Texas Ave, Socorro

The Dog Stop Shop: 9895 Alameda Suite 109, Socorro

Las Cruces:

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1983 Joe R. Silva Boulevard

Probation and Parole Offices in Southern New Mexico:

Las Cruces: 2635 West Picacho

Alamogordo: 1408 8th Street

Deming: 920 South Silver

Truth or Consequences: 411 East 3rd St. Suite 2

Thousands of people have evacuated to Roswell, New Mexico. If you are in this area, you can drop off donations in person at the Roswell National Guard Armory (1 W Earl Cummings Loop). New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says those donations will be divided among all the different evacuation centers.

If you would like to make a monetary donation online, you can visit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.