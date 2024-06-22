FBI asking the public for information on the cause of the Ruidoso wildfires, offering a reward

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Albuquerque Field Office of the FBI is investigating the wildfires that have burned an estimated 24,266 acres.

The FBI is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

New Mexico law enforcement agencies and tribal partners are being assisted by the FBI in their investigation into the cause of the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire which were first reported on June 17.

The FBI says the reward of up to $10,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI by calling their tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).