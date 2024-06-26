Ruidoso’s Downshift Brewing Co. & El Paso native’s quest to overcome wildfires

Ruidoso, NM (KVIA) -- Most businesses in the Ruidoso, New Mexico area were forced to shut down for at least a week after a mandatory evacuation order hit the village last week. However, "Downshift Brewing Company" kept its doors open to first responders and others who remained in the village, even as the South Fork Wildfire was edging dangerously close to Ruidoso's main strip.

"We've been boots on the ground," said Eddie Gutierrez, a co-owner of the popular bar and eatery, "You know, we're not new to these wilfires. The McBride Fire a few years ago was quite devstating as well, and we saw how that affected our business, so we're definitely concerned about what's on the horizon," said Gutierrez.

Another co-owner, James Rupley, is a proud native of El Paso and a graduate of Eastwood High School.

"It's really tough," said Rupley as he held back tears while opening up to ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala, "You're head is like cloudy."

Rupley said that, when it comes to how difficult it's been to see so many homes and businesses in the region becoming charred from the fire.

"(It's) mostly just not having everyone here. We're very worried. Everything is gonna' change no matter what, because, from lodging to just the uncertainty that people may have, some people may not even have a clue that anything has ever happened and they just show up, and the other ones are just gonna' show up and evaluate the situation."

Rupley, Gutierrez and others from Downshift Brewing Company will continue to keep their doors open while the rebuilding continues in Ruidoso.

Part of the establishment's property is on the Ruidoso River, which is just below the structure. Right now, the water flowing through the river is far-from-clear. It's very black due to the ashes and other sediment going downstream from where the wildfires ravaged through the mountains.

While KVIA, ABC-7 was editing the story on businesses affected by the wildfires, a town leader by the name of Logan Fleharty walked in.

He's been working tirelessly to help those displaced make sure they know how their evacuated homes are doing. Fleharty said, "I am working tirelessly to give back to animals, humans and feed people's soul with positive energy while trying to keep people spirits up. I’m working with so many people to raise funds. We just hit $65,000 off of just my efforts alone."

Fleharty told ABC-7's Paul Cicala, "I am giving 100% proceeds back to the victims of this fire. I love all of my community. I am trying my best to give back and I can’t stop, and won’t stop helping my fellow neighbor.

If you'd like to help Flaherty in his efforts to aid victims and others in Ruidoso, you can find him on his Instagram page of: @loganfle

In addition, Flaherty can be reached via e-mail at: flelogan2@gmail.com

