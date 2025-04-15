2 killed, one seriously injured in military vehicle crash

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two service members were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a military vehicle.

According to a release from Joint Task Force Southern Border Tuesday evening, the crash happened around 9 a.m. along State Highway 9 near the border patrol station west of Santa Teresa.

ABC-7 crews at the scene found the road blocked off by Border Patrol near the station, with the crash itself too far away to be seen

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's office said three people were airlifted to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The names of the service members killed have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.