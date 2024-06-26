Timberwolves agree to trade with Spurs to get Rob Dillingham with 8th overall pick
Request Error:OpenSSL SSL_connect: SSL_ERROR_SYSCALL in connection to api.ap.org:443
Request Error:OpenSSL SSL_connect: SSL_ERROR_SYSCALL in connection to api.ap.org:443
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.