$900,000 will be going to El Paso County Equitable Mobility Plan from Biden-Harris administration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced that $900,000 will be going towards El Paso County's Equitable Mobility Plan, which aims to improve transportation infrastructure.

The project will help enhance transportation in the area, develop future projects, social equality, and develop plans for public transportation advocacy, including plans for Sun Metro.

$1.8 billion will be going towards transportation improvements across the U.S. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funds are coming from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. $38.9 million will be going to 4 projects in Texas.

Of that $38.9 million, $900,000 will be going to El Paso. Dallas, San Antonio, and Edinburg are the other cities in Texas that received funding.