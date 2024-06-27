Skip to Content
News

$900,000 will be going to El Paso County Equitable Mobility Plan from Biden-Harris administration

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced that $900,000 will be going towards El Paso County's Equitable Mobility Plan, which aims to improve transportation infrastructure.

The project will help enhance transportation in the area, develop future projects, social equality, and develop plans for public transportation advocacy, including plans for Sun Metro.

$1.8 billion will be going towards transportation improvements across the U.S. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funds are coming from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. $38.9 million will be going to 4 projects in Texas.

Of that $38.9 million, $900,000 will be going to El Paso. Dallas, San Antonio, and Edinburg are the other cities in Texas that received funding.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content