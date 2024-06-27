City of El Paso seeks public feedback to update comprehensive plan

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has initiated a new survey to gather public input for the updated comprehensive plan, “Envision El Paso.” This aims to understand the community's priorities, concerns, and aspirations to shape future policies and projects.

The plan is an update to the 2011 comprehensive plan, “Plan El Paso.” The 2012 Quality of Life Bond was approved under this plan which led to significant projects, including the new Children’s Museum, La Nube.

“Envision El Paso” is still in the beginning stages. Alex Hoffman the City’s Capital Improvement Department assistant director told ABC-7 some of the key themes already coming from public feedback include fiscal sustainability and housing affordability.

“We know that residents care a lot about their taxes and making sure that we are being as smart as we can in terms of delivering services that people can afford. Part of the way we ensure this is by making sure that growth and development pay for themselves,” Hoffman said.

The updated plan aims to reflect the collective vision of El Paso residents. The city projects the plan to be adopted in December 2025, as the entire project takes about 18 months and involves multiple stages of community input.

Currently, the City’s Capital Improvement Department is working with their consultant on the first deliverable, the Equity Framework.

“We're going to be working with residents to define what equity means to El Paso. Then, we'll make policy recommendations to ensure we deliver services equitably. People will be able to see how their input is incorporated into a tangible deliverable,” Hoffman said.

Click here to fill out the survey.

The City will host in-person workshops for residents to learn more, you can find those events listed here.