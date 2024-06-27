Family of former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announces resolution to claims after her death

Associated Press

The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced an agreement Thursday with a Dallas rehabilitation center over her death.

Family attorney Les Weisbrod said during a news conference in Dallas that Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation agreed to an unspecified donation to the Eddie Bernice Johnson Lives Foundation and will name a nursing scholarship in the name of the trailblazing Texas congresswoman.

Weisbrod said in January that Johnson died from an infection after being found in her own feces and urine at the facility following back surgery. He accused the facility of neglect at the time.

Weisbrod, who had said a lawsuit would be filed against the facility, declined to say how much Baylor Scott & White would donate. He said no legal action was filed because the facility reached out to resolve the matter.

Weisbrod said Baylor initiated discussions for the resolution and was “very generous” in its donation.

“When we can do good deeds and avoid a lawsuit that’s a win-win for everybody involved,” Weisbrod said.

Johnson’s son, Kirk Johnson, said his family is ready to move forward and, through the foundation, support organizations such as education, women’s rights, family stability and world peace.

“We are at peace, we have to accept God’s will, but her initiatives, her interests will continue to live,” Kirk Johnson said.

Weisbrod said he has also been assured by Baylor that the facility is reviewing its policies and procedures to prevent future neglect.

In a statement, the facility called Johnson an inspiration.

“It has long been our priority to help her life’s work live on,” according to the statement. “Working with her family, we are pleased to name a nursing scholarship program in her honor.”

Johnson, the first registered nurse elected to Congress, died on Dec. 31 at the age of 89.

Johnson, a Democrat, served in the House for three decades, leaving office in January 2023 after repeatedly delaying her retirement.

Johnson, who was the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ Veterans Affairs hospital, became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. She also led the Congressional Black Caucus.