Law enforcement presence at East El Paso Motel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A multi-law enforcement agency response observed at a motel at the 1300 block of Lomaland in East El Paso was reported Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses in the area said they saw a Department of Public Safety helicopter hovering over the area, HSI personnel, CBP, and police officers.

A spokeswoman with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso said, "“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso and HSI Denver along with our partners in the Denver Police Department have initiated an authorized law enforcement activity this evening in El Paso."

Any questions were referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

HSI El Paso says the investigation is ongoing. We reached to CBP and El Paso Police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.