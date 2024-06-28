Skip to Content
Jones’ twins hold seventh Annual A&A All The Way Foundation Youth Football camp

today at 11:39 PM
Published 10:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday Alvin and Aaron jones held their third Annual Softball Charity game and Friday they returned to hold their seventh Annual A&A All The Way foundation youth football camp at Burges High School.. 

These two are constantly giving back to their hometown community.

"Being able to see it you see it, you can touch it and you feel like you can attain it," Aaron said. "That's all I want these kids to know. I'm no different from them, I've lived here, I've traveled the same streets, we went to the same schools, same grocery stores, everything. My life was here in El Paso and I've been in their shoes before and I just want them to know that they can make it out of El Paso. Just because you're in El Paso, that doesn't mean anything. You can play ball, if you have the right mindset, you can make it. They'll come find you."

Aaron and Alvin brought out some elite athletes including Tyler Goodson, Indianapolis colts running back, among former UTEP players. 

Bea Martinez

