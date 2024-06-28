Nigel Farage criticizes ‘reprehensible’ racist remarks by workers for his Reform UK party

LONDON (AP) — Anti-immigration British politician Nigel Farage has condemned a worker for his Reform U.K. party who suggested migrants crossing the English Channel in boats should be used for “target practice.” Party activist Andrew Parker also used a racial slur about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in recordings made by an undercover reporter from Channel 4. Another campaign worker called the LGBT pride flag “degenerate.” Reform U.K. said it had cut ties with the two men. Farage said he was “dismayed” by the comments and called some of the language “reprehensible.” Reform is running candidates in hundreds of seats for Britain’s July 4 election. It has disowned several candidates after media reported on their far-right ties or offensive comment

