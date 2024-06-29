Art in Eastwood Park event takes place this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The community is invited to visit the inaugural “Art in Eastwood Park” event happening the last weekend of June.

Visitors can enjoy more than 50 vendors and hands-on interactive activities.

The community will also have the opportunity to connect with local artists and learn more about El Paso’s arts and cultural offerings.

City officials say this event is not just about showcasing art; it's about fostering a vibrant, creative community spirit that celebrates our diverse cultural heritage.

It's taking place from 10 a.m. To 8 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.