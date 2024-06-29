Skip to Content
News

Art in Eastwood Park event takes place this weekend

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The community is invited to visit the inaugural “Art in Eastwood Park” event happening the last weekend of June.

Visitors can enjoy more than 50 vendors and hands-on interactive activities.

The community will also have the opportunity to connect with local artists and learn more about El Paso’s arts and cultural offerings.

City officials say this event is not just about showcasing art; it's about fostering a vibrant, creative community spirit that celebrates our diverse cultural heritage.

It's taking place from 10 a.m. To 8 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content