El Pasoans invited to ‘Art in Eastwood Park’ this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso families can enjoy art and other entertainment at the City of El Paso's 'Art in Eastwood Park' event this weekend.

Visitors can enjoy local shopping and entertainment, as well as workshops from the El Paso Museum of Archaeology and the Mexican American Cultural Center, which officials say is opening soon.

“We are thrilled to launch the inaugural Art in Eastwood Park event,” said Quality of Life Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “With more than 50 artisan vendors and hands-on interactive activities, the community will have the opportunity to connect with local artists and learn more about El Paso’s arts and cultural offerings. This event is not just about showcasing art; it's about fostering a vibrant, creative community spirit that celebrates our diverse cultural heritage.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 10259 Album Ave.

