Leonardo DiCaprio movie shot in El Paso gets release date

One Battle After Another
Published 2:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Battle After Another, a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio that was partially shot in El Paso, now has an official trailer and a release date.

El Pasoans spotted DiCaprio and fellow Hollywood A-lister Benicio del Toro in El Paso in June 2024 as they were in town filming the movie.

Fans photographed the pair eating at a downtown restaurant, and DiCaprio surrounded by the movie's crew as he shot a scene downtown.

The movie also starts Sean Penn and Regina Hall.

The film is set to release in theaters on September 26, 2025.

Emma Hoggard

