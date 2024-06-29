Former Northeastern University lab manager convicted of staging hoax explosion at Boston campus

A former lab manager at Northeastern University has been convicted of staging a hoax explosion at the Boston campus and then lying about what happened to federal agents. Jason Duhaime of San Antonio was convicted on three counts Friday. The 46-year-old Duhaime faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each offense. Two attorneys representing Duhamie withdrew from the case in January. That is according to court documents. A public defender who replaced them could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

