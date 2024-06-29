Skip to Content
Leibold, Afrifa score to lift Sporting KC to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tim Leibold and Stephen Afrifa scored goals and Sporting Kansas City held Austin FC without a shot on goal in a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

Leibold put Kansas City ahead 1-0 in the 26th minute with a strong shot from the left side that ricochet off the right post after it appeared to bounce off a defender.

Afrifa scored his goal in the 69th minute with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box after a strong run by Johnny Russell. It was Afrifa’s third goal in his last four MLS matches.

The two scores were the only shots on goal in the match and neither goalie made a save.

Sporting KC (4-12-5) travels to play the Colorado Rapids in a holiday match on Thursday. Austin (7-8-6) returns home to play New York City FC on Saturday.

