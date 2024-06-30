Priesthood ordination: Deacon Luis Rodarte, Jr. begins new chapter in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Luis Manuel Rodarte Jr. has been ordained to the priesthood at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso by the Diocese of El Paso.

A native of El Paso, Luis, 33, initially pursued a career in medicine after graduating from Fr. Yermo High School.

However, he felt a deep spiritual calling that led him to pursue theological studies and pastoral service.

Father Ivan Montelongo, Director of Vocations Ministry, expresses great joy at Luis Rodarte's ordination, emphasizing its significance for the local church and its inspirational impact on young people and seminarians across El Paso.

Following his ordination, Father Luis Rodarte will embark on his priestly ministry at St. Pius X Parish in El Paso, commencing a new chapter in his spiritual journey and service to the community.