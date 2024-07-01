Congresswoman Veronica Escobar releases statement following approval of $15.6 million for El Paso’s next fiscal year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- $15.6 million in federal funding will be coming to El Paso for next fiscal year 2025.

In a statement released from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's office, Escobar says, quote: "It is my privilege to serve El Paso and ensure federal dollars are being invested in our community. Each year through the appropriations process, my office requests funding for 15 community projects critical to the well-being of our community and region. I am proud to announce this year I was able to secure funding for all of our projects for a total of $15.6 million for El Paso. The projects selected will serve the borderland in a variety of ways, improving infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities, and investing in the incredible work already being done in our district."

Congress is still considering the Fiscal Year 2025 appropriation bills to fund Community Projects, such as: