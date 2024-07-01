Skip to Content
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar releases statement following approval of $15.6 million for El Paso’s next fiscal year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- $15.6 million in federal funding will be coming to El Paso for next fiscal year 2025.

In a statement released from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's office, Escobar says, quote:

"It is my privilege to serve El Paso and ensure federal dollars are being invested in our community. Each year through the appropriations process, my office requests funding for 15 community projects critical to the well-being of our community and region. I am proud to announce this year I was able to secure funding for all of our projects for a total of $15.6 million for El Paso. The projects selected will serve the borderland in a variety of ways, improving infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities, and investing in the incredible work already being done in our district."

Congress is still considering the Fiscal Year 2025 appropriation bills to fund Community Projects, such as:

  1. City of El Paso, Innovation Factory Phase II, $250,000
  2. County of El Paso, Animal Welfare Shelter to Serve Unincorporated Area, $1,250,000
  3. City of El Paso, Ysleta Port of Entry Engineering Project-Design, $3,000,000
  4. County of El Paso, East Montana Water Tower, $1,105,800
  5. County of El Paso, Corbin Sambrano Community Center, $850,000
  6. County of El Paso Juvenile Justice Center, Transforming Juvenile Justice through Education Facility Expansion, $850,000
  7. City of Socorro, Paso del Norte Trail, $250,000
  8. Town of Anthony, Town of Anthony Police Department Command Post and Technology, $1,184,000
  9. Town of Anthony,Housing Authority of the Town of Anthony Home Upgrades, $1,000,000
  10. Village of Vinson, Village of Vinton City Hall Renovation and Expansion, $1,000,000
  11. El Paso Makes, Manufacturing Research for All Domain Attritable Autonomous Systems, $1,184,000
  12. El Paso County Hospital District, Alberta Avenue Storm and Sanitary Sewer/Domestic Water Improvements, $1,150, 791
  13. Texas Tech Health Sciences El Paso, TTUHSC El Paso Oncology Center Research Initiative, $1,184,000
  14. Rio Grande Council of Governments, Regional Interoperable Communications Upgrades, $1,184,000
  15. Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Regional Food Production, Distribution and Workforce Development Center, $250,000
