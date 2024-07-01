El Paso County accepting nominations for Veteran of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County and the County’s Veterans Advisory Board (VAB) are searching for their 2024 Veteran of the Year. Nominations open Monday, July 1st.

El Paso County says it's looking for veterans that have strong leadership skills, a public service mindset, and have made various contributions to their local community. The nominee must have served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces.

To nominate a veteran, a submission form can be found online at www.epcounty.com/veterans. Forms can then be submitted via email to ahunt@epcounty.com or dropped off in person at one of the following locations:

4641 Cohen Ave., Suite D

2350 George Dieter Dr., Suite B

Nominations will be accepted from July 1st to September 30th.