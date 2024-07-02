Taiwan says China’s coast guard has detained a Taiwanese fishing vessel, and demands its release

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says that China’s coast guard has boarded a Taiwanese fishing boat and steered it to a port in mainland China. Taiwan is demanding that Beijing release the vessel. Taiwanese maritime authorities said in a press statement that the Dajinman 88 was intercepted by two Chinese vessels Tuesday evening. The statement says Taiwan dispatched two vessels to rescue the Dajinman 88 but were blocked by Chinese boats and told not to interfere.

