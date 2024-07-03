Skip to Content
News

Chaparral residents report severe storm damage over weekend

By
Updated
today at 11:04 AM
Published 10:58 AM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) - A storm Sunday left vehicles flipped, trailers toppled and roofs ripped off on the Otero County side of Chaparral, New Mexico according to residents.

Courtesy Joel Aguirre

Joel Aguirre lives in the area off of US-54 and said he had the roof of a workshop on his property torn off.

Courtesy Vanessa Aguirre

Pictures of the aftermath of the storm show wall collapsed, vehicles tipped over and a trailer on its side.

Courtesy Vanessa Aguirre

A video from Vanessa Aguirre taken Sunday show high winds whipping up sand in the area.

ABC-7 is looking further into the damage and storms, and we've reached out to the El Paso National Weather Service for more information about what storms were reported or detected in the area.

Courtesy Joel Aguirre
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content