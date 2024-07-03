Chaparral residents report severe storm damage over weekend

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) - A storm Sunday left vehicles flipped, trailers toppled and roofs ripped off on the Otero County side of Chaparral, New Mexico according to residents.

Courtesy Joel Aguirre

Joel Aguirre lives in the area off of US-54 and said he had the roof of a workshop on his property torn off.

Courtesy Vanessa Aguirre

Pictures of the aftermath of the storm show wall collapsed, vehicles tipped over and a trailer on its side.

Courtesy Vanessa Aguirre

A video from Vanessa Aguirre taken Sunday show high winds whipping up sand in the area.

ABC-7 is looking further into the damage and storms, and we've reached out to the El Paso National Weather Service for more information about what storms were reported or detected in the area.