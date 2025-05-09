Police say 12 vehicles involved in Northwest El Paso crash, 7 injured, 1 dead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department say a total of 12 vehicles were involved in the crash that shut down Loop 375/Transmountain and N. Desert Blvd. in Northwest El Paso by the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators determined a semi and a trailer broke down along Loop 375 just after 6:20 a.m. Thursday. A tow truck that was responding to pick up the vehicles, was not able to stop as it approached the intersection, according to STI, and struck several vehicles that were stopped at the red light.

The drivers from seven vehicles were injured. A 65-year-old passenger in the tow truck died at the scene.

Police say this is the 22nd fatality in 2025, compared to 23 for the same time period in 2024.

Their investigation continues.