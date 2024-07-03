UW-Milwaukee chancellor will step down next year, return to teaching

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone says he’ll step down from his post next year and return to teaching. Mone announced on the social platform X that he plans to resign effective July 1, 2025. He said he will transition to a professorship in the university’s business school. He did not say why he has chosen to resign. Asked for an explanation, UW-Milwaukee spokesperson Angelica Duria said only that it was a “deeply personal decision” for Mone and for him, “it is the right time.” Mone has served as UW-Milwaukee’s chancellor since late 2014.

