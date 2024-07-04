Skip to Content
Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1 and injuring 10

Published 5:02 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say a power boat crashed into a jetty in Southern California, killing one man and injuring 10 others. Officials with the Long Beach Fire Department said Thursday they responded to reports Wednesday night that a 48-foot boat had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty. The Los Angeles Times reports that a captain with the department said that speed was likely a factor in the crash. All 10 people who were injured were taken to hospitals. No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

