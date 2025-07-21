New Videos Reveal Unsanctioned Car Show Chaos Before Deadly Young Park Mass Shooting

ABC-7 has obtained new police body camera footage and social media material through a public records request, offering a closer look at the events before and after the mass shooting at Young Park back in March—a tragic incident that left three people dead and 15 others injured.

Among the footage is a viral video clip showing a person holding what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle. Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story addressed that video during a press conference shortly after the shooting, confirming that the individual had already been interviewed by investigators.

"At this time, we do not believe he was involved in the shooting, although it's obviously a problem that he's out there with an AR-15 in his hand," Story said. "At this time we do not believe he was involved in the shooting."

Additional footage obtained by ABC-7 captures more of the sideshow—or what police described as an unsanctioned car show—that took place just before gunfire erupted. Several videos show cars drifting and performing donuts in the park’s parking lot, drawing a large crowd.

ABC-7 also reviewed video of the aftermath, showing victims waiting for ambulances after being struck by gunfire.

The trial for the suspects in the Young Park shooting is scheduled to begin on February 9, 2026, and is expected to last three weeks.