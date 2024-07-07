Beryl has again strengthened into a hurricane as it bears down on southern Texas
MIAMI (AP) — Beryl has again strengthened into a hurricane as it bears down on southern Texas.
MIAMI (AP) — Beryl has again strengthened into a hurricane as it bears down on southern Texas.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.