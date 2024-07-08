Skip to Content
News

Deputies still blocking off scene of car crash in Far East El Paso

By
Published 2:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies are still blocking off the 700 block of South Ascencion Road in Far East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies first responded to a serious car crash at 3:51 AM Monday.

Emergency crews rushed one driver, a man, to the hospital. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

All drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

ABC-7 will provide updates as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content