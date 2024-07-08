Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda, the National Weather Service says
MATAGORDA, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda, the National Weather Service says.
MATAGORDA, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda, the National Weather Service says.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.