Socorro man arrested after man found stabbed outside home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police Officers arrested 41-year-old Jesus Angel Huerta and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Socorro Police Officers responded to a call at 12:08 a.m. on July 7 regarding an aggravated assault in progress. Officers arrived at the 200 block of Flor Amarilla, where they say they found a male victim bleeding from multiple stab wounds on the porch of a home. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Huerta was found inside the home and taken into custody without further incident. He was formally charged and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility after detectives investigated the home.