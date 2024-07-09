Skip to Content
Cleveland’s José Ramírez joins field for Home Run Derby on July 15

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s José Ramírez became the sixth member of the eight-man Home Run Derby field, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

A switch-hitter, Ramírez was part of the 2022 competition at Dodger Stadium.

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

