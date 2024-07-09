The search intensifies for dozens buried in an Indonesian landslide that killed at least 23 people

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Search efforts for the trapped victims of a deadly landslide have intensified, with more rescuers deployed to search an unauthorized gold mine on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island that saw 23 deaths over the weekend. More than 100 villagers were digging for grains of gold Sunday in the remote and hilly village of Bone Bolango when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried their makeshift camps. The provincial Search and Rescue Office said Wednesday that 81 villagers managed to escape from the landslide. Several of them were pulled out by rescuers, including 18 with injuries. It said 23 bodies were recovered, including a 4-year-old boy, while 33 others are still missing.

