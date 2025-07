SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA)-- Are you looking for some weekend fun for the family? San Elizario Historic district presents Billy the Kid reenactment show.

Doors open at 4 p.m for arts and crafts, and food and fun. The event runs until 9 p.m. with two reenactment shows at 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

The event is located on Main St. San Elizario, TX 79849. Proceeds from the monthly Art Market supports local galleries and artists.