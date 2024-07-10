Congress OKs bill overhauling oversight of troubled federal Bureau of Prisons

Congress has passed legislation overhauling oversight and bringing greater transparency to the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny. The bill, unanimously approved by the Senate on Wednesday, would force the Justice Department’s Inspector General to conduct comprehensive inspections of the prison agency’s 122 facilities, provide recommendations to fix problems, and assign each facility a risk score. The Federal Prison Oversight Act, which the House passed in May, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

