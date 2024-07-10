Microsoft quits OpenAI board seat as antitrust scrutiny of AI partnerships intensifies

Microsoft has quit its seat on the board of OpenAI, saying its role is no longer needed because the ChatGPT maker has improved its governance since being roiled by boardroom chaos last year. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed it was resigning, “effective immediately,” from its role as an observer on the board. The surprise move also comes amid intensifying scrutiny from antitrust watchdogs of the powerful AI partnership. Microsoft said that over the past eight months there has been significant progress by the newly formed board and it is confident in the company’s direction, so its limited role as an observer is no longer necessary.

