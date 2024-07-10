Prosecutors seek restitution for families of 34 people killed in 2019 scuba boat fire in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking for restitution for the families of 34 people killed in a scuba dive boat fire in 2019 off the California coast. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. Thursday’s restitution hearing in federal court in Los Angeles comes nearly five years after the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy. The deaths prompted changes to maritime regulations, congressional reform and several ongoing civil lawsuits. Boylan was convicted last year of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer. His appeal is ongoing.

