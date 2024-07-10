The Salvation Army celebrated 6th annual Music & Arts Conservatory Graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army hosted the 6th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory Wednesday, July 10th. The students’ were celebrated with food, ice cream, games, and prizes and also received back-to-school clothes. The also held a graduation concert on Sunday, July 7th where 30 students showcased their talents in band, choir, drama, and the guitar ensemble.

“We believe in supporting music education because it provides a strong foundation for the future,” says Major Eloisa Estrada, Commanding Officer. “It helps improve discipline, teamwork, and social development.” Students received certificates and medals for completing the program, and the top five students got trophies in music theory, choir, brass, guitar, and drama.