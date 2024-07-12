Donate a Book, get a free pack of flour tortillas during an EP Public Libraries book drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Public Libraries partnered with Food City Supermarkets to promote literacy with a unique book drive. They are hosting a Summer Book Drive where the community can donate a book and receive a free pack of flour tortillas.

The event is happening Saturday July 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Food City Supermarket on 3200 Alameda Ave. The donated books will benefit special library programs including Día de los Niños, Teentober Fest and the Summer Reading Club. The club wants to promote reading during the summer.

"Our last book drive with Food City was a great success, and we're thrilled to announce another one,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “We hope to continue partnering with Food City as they help us support our literacy goals and reach even more community members."

Additionaly, the community will have the opportunity to obtain a free Enhanced Library Card during the event. Click here To find more free services and programs the El Paso Public Libraries is offering.