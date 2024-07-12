Germany says it won’t be intimidated by Russian threats after report on alleged assassination plot

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it “won’t be intimidated” by Russian attempts to undermine the country’s support of Ukraine, but is refusing to comment on a report that Moscow planned to assassinate the chief executive of a leading defense company. CNN reported Thursday, citing five unidentified U.S. and Western officials, that American intelligence discovered earlier this year that Russia planned to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. It said the U.S. informed Germany, whose security services were able to protect Papperger and foil the plot. Neither Rheinmetall nor the German government would comment. An Interior Ministry spokesperson said Friday that Germany takes “the significantly increased threat from Russian aggression very seriously.” The Kremlin has dismissed the CNN report.

